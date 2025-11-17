Cristiano Ronaldo set for another World Cup appearance as Portugal crush Armenia in qualifiers Portugal dominated Armenia in their recent World Cup qualifier clash, defeating them 9-1. The side booked their berth in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026 as Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a record sixth appearance in the tournament.

The Portugal national football team put forth a performance for the ages against Armenia in their last FIFA World Cup qualifier clash. It is worth noting that it was crucial that Portugal win the game, as a loss would have seen them move into the qualifier playoffs, which would have made it harder to qualify for the World Cup.

Portugal and Armenia took on each other on Sunday, October 16, and the side ran riot, registering a 9-1 victory. Notably, Ronaldo missed the game for Portugal, as he had received a red card while playing against Ireland in the side’s last qualifier clash.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo will be 41 years old by the time the World Cup arrives. He recently stated that it would be his last chance to win the prized tournament. If he manages to maintain his fitness, he will be expected to feature for Portugal in the tournament.

Messi and Ronaldo set for record World Cup appearance

Notably, defending champions Argentina and Portugal both have officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which means that both Ronaldo and Messi are set to feature for their sides in the biggest tournament in the world that is slated to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The upcoming World Cup will be both Ronaldo and Messi’s sixth appearance in a World Cup, and the two legends of the sport will surpass former German great Lothar Matthäus, who had a record five World Cup appearances to his name.

Messi, who has already achieved his dream of lifting the World Cup title, will hope to go at it again as Argentina will look to defend its crown. On the other hand, the World Cup is the only title that has eluded Ronaldo. Having won the Euros in 2016 and two Nations League titles with Portugal, the star forward will hope to add another star to his esteemed trophy list.

