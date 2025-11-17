Rajasthan Royals announce Kumar Sangakkara's return as head coach ahead of IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals recently came forward and announced the return of former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara as the franchise's head coach ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season.

New Delhi:

Inaugural IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Rajasthan Royals took centre stage and announced the return of former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach of the side. It is worth noting that Sangakkara previously held the post of Director of Cricket of Royals in the IPL 2025, where Rahul Dravid was the head coach.

It is worth noting that Sangakkara was the head coach of Royals from 2021 to 2024, and he will now be tasked with leading the side to their second IPL title in the 2026 season.

Additionally, there have been other changes in Royals’ coaching staff as well. Vikram Rathour returns as the lead assistant coach, with Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri returning as assistant coach and performance coach, respectively. Former Black Caps’ pacer Shane Bond will continue as the fast bowling coach.

Rajasthan Royals hope to improve in IPL 2026

Notably, the IPL 2025 season was one to forget for Rajasthan Royals. With the mega auction, the franchise let go of the likes of Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult, which significantly weakened their lineup.

The side, which was once looked at as the title favourite between 2022 and 2024, finished in ninth place in the standings in the IPL 2025. With some significant new signings in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira, Royals will hope for a significantly improved season in the IPL 2026.

With the release of Sanju Samson, the inaugural champions will also have the task of announcing their new skipper ahead of the season, and many reports stated that Ravindra Jadeja could be named the captain of the side.

In the twilight of his career, Jadeja could look to give it his all for the side and hopefully steer them towards their second IPL title.

