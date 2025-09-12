Rajat Patidar, Yash Rathod shine in Duleep Trophy final with centuries, help Central Zone take massive lead Duleep Trophy final is currently in progress at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. On the second day, Central Zone skipper Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod shined with the bat, scoring a brilliant century and helping his team take a massive lead in the first innings.

Bengaluru:

Rajat Patidar slammed a sensational century on the second day of the ongoing Duleep Trophy final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Thanks to his knock and a brilliant partnership with Yash Rathod, Central Zone are in a great position in the summit clash against South Zone. Rathod also smashed a ton in the final session of the day as Central Zone's lead went past the 150-run mark.

After skittling South Zone for 149 runs on the opening day, Central Zone had done well to not lose a single wicket by stumps. However, the second morning saw the South Zone bowlers striking thrice, and at 93/3, it seemed that we had a game on our hands. This is when Yash and Rajat joined hands, and the duo literally toyed with the opposition bowling line-up.

They scored runs at a quick pace, adding 167 runs for the fourth wicket in almost 34 overs, smashing runs all over the ground. Patidar scored 101 runs before getting out with 12 fours and two sixes to his credit. Gurjapneet Singh got the better of him as the edge was taken by wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Yash Rathod going strong in the final

Even after Rajat Patidar got out, Rathod kept going strong and didn't deter as Upendra Yadav was also dismissed soon. Saransh Jain, who picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul with the ball, showed great resilience, as Yash Rathod played his shots and got to his century in 132 balls with nine fours to his name. With the lead approaching 200 runs in the first innings, Central Zone are aiming to bat South Zone out of the Duleep Trophy final.

In the second innings, the Mohammed Azharuddeen-led side will have to bat out of their skins to make a comeback or at least draw the game. With three more days to go, the task, for now, looks close to impossible.

