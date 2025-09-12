PAK vs OMA: Pakistan's probable XI for upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman With Pakistan all set to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign by taking on Oman on September 12, let us have a look at the probable playing XI for the Men in Green ahead of their clash in the tournament.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the 4th game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025; Pakistan will lock horns with Oman in the upcoming clash. The two sides will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 12. It is worth noting that this will be the very first time that Oman will be competing in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will be hoping for a good start to the tournament against first-timers Oman, and it could be interesting to see how the Men in Green field their lineup for the upcoming clash.

Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub could get the nod up front as they did in the tri-series, with Fakhar Zaman following, with skipper Salman Ali Agha coming in to bat at number four.

Furthermore, the likes of Hasan Nazwa, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed are expected to feature for their first Asia Cup 2025 clash.

Pakistan have been in good form in the shortest format as of late

Speaking of Pakistan’s form in T20I cricket, in their last five matches in the shortest format, the Men in Green have only lost one game and have won the remaining four. They will be hoping to maintain the same level of form against Oman as well.

A win against Oman could go a long way for Pakistan, considering that the side is slated to take on arch-rivals India in their subsequent game against India. The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on September 14, and the clash could prove to be a tough one for Pakistan

Pakistan probable XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

