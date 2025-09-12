Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag's winning run continues, duo reaches semifinals of competition The brilliant duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Malaysian duo of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025. They will take on Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei in the semis.

Hong Kong:

In a major development, the star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open 2025 after defeating Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. The duo have been in incredible form so far, and they will hope to maintain their run in the upcoming games as well.

It is worth noting that Satwik and Chirag won the opening game 21-14 but failed to make the most of their lead in the second game, losing 20-22. With the match tied 1-1, the duo went on to win the third game, securing the third game 21-16 and booking their berth for the semi-final.

Both Satwik and Chirag have been on a roll recently. They clinched a bronze medal in the recently concluded BWF World Championships and maintained their form against Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap as well.

With the berth in the semis confirmed, it is worth noting that Satwik-Chirag will be taking on Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the tournament. The unseeded duo will aim to pull off a win against the eighth-seed Satwik and Chirag. However, it would not be an easy task to breeze past the Indian duo.

Lakshya Sen to take on Ayush Shetty in singles quarter-finals

Speaking of the singles competition, compatriots Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty will lock horns in the singles quarter-finals. The winner will move into the semis, where they will take on the winner of the first semi-final between Chou Tien Chen and Alwi Farhan.

Both Sen and Shetty will take on each other on September 12 at 7:30 PM in one of the most anticipated games of the tournament.

