Rafael Nadal makes massive statement over Carlos Alcaraz's potential following US Open 2025 triumph Former tennis star Rafael Nadal recently came forward and heaped massive praise on Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard's triumph in the US Open 2025 where he defeated Jannik Sinner in the summit clash of the tournament.

New Delhi:

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open 2025, ended with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz lifting the title after defeating arch-rival Jannik Sinner in four sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. It is worth noting that Alcaraz is 22 years old and already has six major titles to his name and is widely revered as one of the best players of the sport currently.

With the US Open win, Alcaraz also reclaimed the world number one spot in the ATP rankings, and with the Spaniard on top of the world, former tennis star Rafael Nadal took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Alcaraz.

“Yes, he’s having an impressive career. He is a very special player, we’ve known that for years, but time keeps confirming it, and he is making what is already an impressive career even better,” Nadal told the press at a charity gold tournament.

“His career seems to be headed toward something unique. Hopefully, he can have a very long career, which is what he also needs to reach certain numbers, and hopefully injuries stay away and everything goes great for him... And well, let’s leave him be. He has six, which is an incredible number at his age, and hopefully he gets as many as he can,” he added.

Nadal reflected on Alcaraz carrying the Spanish legacy forward

There is no doubt that Spain has quite a reputation for producing tennis stars. With Nadal being the best of the best for several years, now Alcaraz has filled the Spaniard’s shoes, and Nadal talked about the same as well.

“The truth is, having someone like him in Spain helps us to continue being a tennis reference country worldwide, which we have been for many years. And I don’t say this just because of me, it goes back much earlier. Carlos gives continuity to this whole era of successes, not only in tennis, but also in sport in general,” Nadal said.

