India vs Australia Women's ODI series: Schedule, squads, live streaming, and all you need to know With Australia women all set to take on India women in a three-game ODI series that is scheduled to begin on September 14, let us have a look at the all you need to know details of the tournament with the where to watch details, squads, and the schedule.

The stage is set for a three-game ODI series between India women and Australia women. The two sides will take on each other across three ODI matches on September 14, 17, and 20, with the games being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, for the first two games, with the third ODI being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

It is interesting to note that Australia and India women have taken on each other 56 times in ODI cricket, where Australia has registered 46 victories, with India just winning 10 times.

The side has also won its last five ODI matches against India and they will be hoping to maintain the same form ahead of the series and the Women’s ODI World Cup that is slated to begin on September 30 and will be hosted by India as well.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Australia Women's ODI series:

Squads

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk)

Australia women: Alyssa Healy (c), Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Schedule and Venues

1st ODI - September 14 (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI - September 17 (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI - September 20 (1:30 PM IST)

Live Telecast and streaming

The three-game ODI series between Australia and India women will be broadcast live on television on the Star Sports Network, with the series being available to stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

