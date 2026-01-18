Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped as encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar The gunfight started during a cordon and search operation at the village Sonnar near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo area around noon.

Kishtwar:

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said. The gunfight erupted around noon during a cordon and search operation launched at the village Sonnar near Mandral-Singhoora in the Chhatru area.

According to sources, terrorists opened fire on the search party, prompting an immediate retaliation by the security forces. Following the exchange of fire, the entire area was cordoned off, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot to strengthen the operation. The search operation is currently underway in the dense forest region.

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

According to the sources, a group of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists is believed to be trapped in the area. However, official confirmation regarding the identity and number of terrorists is still awaited.

Security agencies said the situation is being closely monitored and further details will be shared as the operation progresses.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

