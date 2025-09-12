Former India spinner heaps praise on Shivam Dube following stellar performance in Asia Cup 2025 Former India cricketer Amit Mishra recently came forward and lauded the performance of star India all-rounder Shivam Dube for his brilliant showing against the UAE in the Men in Blue's first Asia Cup 2025 clash.

New Delhi:

The Indian team has gotten off to an emphatic start to their ongoing Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Taking on the UAE in their first game of the competition, the Men in Blue registered a dominant showing, defeating the side by nine wickets after chasing down a target of 58 runs on September 10.

Several star players put in a brilliant showing against the UAE, and one of the biggest highlights from the game was the performance of all-rounder Shivam Dube. Bowling two overs in the first innings, Dube took three wickets and conceded just four runs as India limited the UAE to a score of 57 in the first innings of the game.

Witnessing his performance, former India spinner Amit Mishra recently came forward and lauded the performance of Dube. He opined that India should let him bowl three-four overs in every game and continue to back and develop him as an all-rounder.

“Shivam Dube is a very good talent we have. Everyone knows he bats well, but even with the ball, yesterday he took three wickets. I feel that must have given him a big morale boost and a lot of confidence. I would like the Indian team to give him at least two or three overs whenever he gets a chance, because he could develop into a proper all-rounder for us, someone who can chip in with a couple of overs while also contributing with the bat,” Amit Mishra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Mishra opined Dube should continue to work on his bowling

Furthermore, Amit Mishra opined that Dube will have to work on different aspects of his bowling to develop into a proper all-rounder for the Indian team in the coming years.

“We all know about his batting, and the fact that he is a left-hander adds another valuable option. So, in the coming time, he can become a fine all-rounder if we continue to back him,” Mishra said.

Also Read: