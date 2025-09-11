Sachin Tendulkar in contention for BCCI president? Legendary cricketer issues statement Sachin Tendulkar has denied rumours of being considered for BCCI president. His team called the reports baseless ahead of the September 28 elections. Key roles, including president and vice-president, remain undecided as nominations close on September 12.

Mumbai:

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has firmly denied speculation linking him to the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), calling reports of his potential candidacy inaccurate.

In a statement released by his management firm, SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd, Tendulkar distanced himself from any involvement in the upcoming BCCI elections, scheduled for September 28. The statement clarified that the former Indian captain has neither been approached for the role nor has he expressed any interest in contesting for it.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place,” the official statement read.

Who are to be retained, what about the president's spot?

While Tendulkar himself has not commented publicly, his team urged media outlets and stakeholders to refrain from giving traction to such speculation. The denial comes at a critical time for Indian cricket administration, with BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and key elections just weeks away. The submission deadline for state associations to nominate their representatives is Friday, September 12, and reports suggest that the final list could provide early signals about the likely contenders for top posts.

While the roles of secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer are expected to see continuity, with Devajit Saikia, Rohan Gauns Dessai, and Prabhtej Singh Bhati likely to retain their positions, the spotlight remains on the future of the presidency and vice-presidency. Rajeev Shukla, the current vice-president, is also expected to stay involved in some capacity, although his exact role is still unclear. It needs to be seen if Shukla applies for the presidency role or retains his spot as VC.

The position of IPL chairman is also believed to be under discussion, further adding intrigue to the upcoming AGM.