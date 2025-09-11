Asia Cup 2025: How can India qualify for final after losing 4-1 to China? China defeated India 4-1 in the Super 4s of the women's Hockey Asia Cup. To qualify for the final, India cannot afford to drop a point in their upcoming clash against Japan on Saturday, September 13. A defeat will rule the team out of the race.

Hangzhou (China):

After a tough 1-4 defeat against hosts China in their second Super 4s match at the 2025 Women’s Asia Cup, the Indian hockey team finds itself in a high-stakes scenario heading into the final round of matches. With just one spot left for the title clash and a place at the 2026 Hockey World Cup, India still has its fate in its own hands.

The equation for India

India’s final Super 4s match is against Japan on Saturday, September 13. A win is the clearest and most secure route to the final.

If India defeats Japan: They will move to six points, matching China, who have already qualified with two wins from two games. This result would seal India’s place in the final regardless of the outcome of the China vs Korea match later in the day.

If India draws with Japan: India will move to four points, and Japan will stay on two. In this scenario, India’s hopes will hinge on the result of the Korea vs China match. Korea, who also have two points but a goal difference of -2 (compared to India’s -1), would need to defeat China by at least two goals to leapfrog India. Given China's dominant form, conceding just one goal all tournament, this is a difficult but not impossible task.

If India loses to Japan: They will remain on three points, and Japan will jump to four. This outcome would knock India out of the race. The second finalist would then be either Japan or Korea, depending on Korea’s performance against China.

What happened when India and Japan faced earlier in the tournament?

While India’s setback against China has complicated the road ahead, coach Harendra Singh's side still has control over their destiny. A win against Japan, and they’re in the final, is as straightforward as that. However, that’s no small task. The last time these two teams met earlier in the tournament, India and Japan played out a tense 2-2 draw, with India salvaging a point in the dying seconds. Saturday’s clash promises to be another tight contest.