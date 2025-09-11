Bangladesh finally beat Hong Kong in T20Is after embarrassing loss 11 years ago Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong by eight wickets in the Asia Cup 2025. The Bangla Tigers suffered an embarrassing defeat to Hong Kong in T20Is and after 11 years, the Litton Das-led side managed to take revenge. The captain led from the front, scoring a half-century.

Abu Dhabi:

Bangladesh picked up a comfortable seven-wicket win in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025. The bowlers kept the Hong Kong batters in check in the first innings, as Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hussain clinched two wickets each. The Yasim Murtaza-led side struggled to get going in the powerplay, but after that, Nizakat Khan played a good knock of 42 runs, which helped the side post 143 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 144 runs could have been tricky at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, Hong Kong couldn’t threaten the Bangladesh batters at all. They managed to send inexperienced openers Parvin Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim early, but once Litton Das took charge, Bangladesh were scoring runs at a good pace. The captain eventually completed his half-century in 33 balls. He ended up scoring 59 runs off 39 balls.

Towhid Hridoy supported him well in the middle, scoring an unbeaten 34 runs as Bangladesh registered their maiden win of the tournament. With that, the Bangla Tigers also registered their maiden win over Hong Kong in T20 internationals. They suffered an embarrassing defeat to Hong Kong in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Chattogram.

Following the defeat, Hong Kong are almost out of contention for a Super Four spot in the ongoing Asia Cup. On the other hand, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have won one match each, and Sri Lanka are yet to begin their campaign in Group B. The Lankan Lions will play their first game of the tournament on September 13 against Bangladesh.

Playing XI of Bangladesh and Hong Kong

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal