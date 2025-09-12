'The team is growing': Casper Ruud expecting birth of first child with fiancée Maria Galligani Norwegian tennis star and world number 12 Casper Ruud recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with his fiancée where he announced that the couple is expecting the birth of their first child in a heartfelt moment.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud recently came forward and announced that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Maria Galligani. Ranked 12th in the world, Ruud took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, where he shared the news with his fans.

Seeing the post, several big names like Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and several others took to the comment section and congratulated Ruud.

“The team is growing. See you next year, baby girl,” Ruud captioned the post. It is worth noting that Ruud got engaged to Maria Galligani in November 2024. Furthermore, the Norwegian star currently holds a 29-12 season record and also won the biggest title of his career at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid in 2025.

Ruud faced an early exit from US Open 2025

Speaking of Ruud, the 26-year-old had a subpar campaign in the recently concluded US Open 2025. The star player put in a good show in the first round of the tournament, taking on Sebastian Ofner and defeating him in straight sets.

However, his campaign ended in the second round of the US Open, when he was defeated across five sets by Raphael Collignon. After his shock defeat, the 26-year-old took centre stage and talked about his issues with confidence after his exit from the tournament.

“I haven’t won that many matches, let’s say, in the last two, three months, also due to being out for a bit, but when I came back, I didn’t win that many matches to build up a lot of confidence in the matches. Also, feeling of mishitting a lot of shots, hitting a lot of frames out of my forehand, which is supposed to be my best shot. It’s not a good feeling," Ruud said in the post-match press conference.

Also Read: