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  4. Prabhsimran, Shreyas thrash Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, hosts suffer fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026

Prabhsimran, Shreyas thrash Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, hosts suffer fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Punjab Kings outclassed Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in IPL 2026, handing the hosts a fourth straight defeat. Despite a century and a 122-run stand, MI’s middle order faltered, while a dominant chase from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer sealed a comfortable win for Punjab.

Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh
Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh Image Source : BCCI
Mumbai:

Punjab Kings rattled Mumbai Indians in their high-voltage IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the hosts struggled early on, losing two quick wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav. After they departed, Quinton de Kock and Naman Dhir managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, stitching a 122-run partnership. 

The South Africa international, who played his first match of the season in Rohit Sharma’s absence, made unbeaten 112 runs off 60 balls, while Naman added 50 runs. After the latter departed, the middle order had the responsibility of carrying on with the momentum, but the likes of Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford struggled big time and that, in a way, sealed the fate of the game.

After plenty of struggle, they posted 195 runs on the board in the first innings, which was clearly not enough. For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh was the star performer with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance in the field, collaborating with Xavier Bartlett to grab a stunning catch to dismiss Pandya. Meanwhile, 195 looked 25 runs short at least, but the way Punjab batted, no score looked safe. 

PBKS batters steal the show

In the second innings, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas stole the show, stitching a 139-run partnership. The opener wreaked havoc in the middle, smacking unbeaten 80 runs off 39 balls, while captain Iyer played a charismatic knock off 66 runs off 35 balls. They took the game away from Mumbai bowlers, who were struggling for the majority of the time.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah once again went wicketless. The ace pacer is yet to register a single win this season, which is hugely concerning, to say the least. Mumbai also dropped Trent Boult from their playing XI, which didn’t help them much. Allah Ghazanfar looked solid early on but the spinner proved to be the only one putting any bit of effort.

In the end, Punjab registered a comfortable seven-wicket win and moved to the top of the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the season. They won the opening game against KKR and since then, nothing has gone in the favour of the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Also Read:

Shreyas Iyer, Bartlett collaborate for arguably greatest catch in IPL history to dismiss Pandya

Quinton de Kock returns to Mumbai Indians with century against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Will MS Dhoni play CSK's upcoming clash against SRH in IPL 2026? Franchise drops major teaser
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Cricket Troll Prabhsimran Singh Shreyas Iyer IPL 2026
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