Will MS Dhoni play CSK's upcoming clash against SRH in IPL 2026? Franchise drops major teaser

Hyderabad:

Chennai Super Kings have indicated that MS Dhoni could feature in their upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 18. So far, the legendary cricketer hasn’t featured in any of the IPL 2026 matches as he is recovering from a calf injury. The Ranchi-born had participated in training sessions but wasn’t match-ready and for the same reason, he didn’t travel with the squad for away games.

Against Hyderabad, the trend changed. He was spotted travelling with the squad, as CSK shared the video on social media. Following which, there’s a buzz that he is now fit to get back into the playing XI. Earlier, reports claimed that he is on course to feature in the game against Hyderabad, but his availability later changed to CSK’s next game against Mumbai Indians.

It is still unclear whether Dhoni would end up in the playing XI, but him travelling with the squad is a major boost in itself. The keeper-batter hasn’t attended any of the home games so far. Thus, even having him in the dressing room could uplift the players.

CSK register two back-to-back wins

After a poor start to the season, Chennai registered back-to-back wins against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. With that, the team has improved their standings on the points table but they need to keep up with the momentum, which has been problematic for them. It was only for the first time since 2024 when the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had registered consecutive wins in the cash-rich tournament.

In the meantime, the captain himself is undergoing a rough patch. That is one area that the team management needs to address immediately. It is only him who has struggled with the bat heavily. Interestingly, there’s no batting position open for Dhoni right now, which will only put more pressure on Gaikwad.

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