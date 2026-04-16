Shreyas Iyer, Bartlett collaborate for arguably greatest catch in IPL history to dismiss Hardik Pandya | WATCH

Mumbai:

In the 18th over of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance, which sent Hardik Pandya packing. Notably, the India all-rounder attempted to hit Marco Jansen for a straight six, but Iyer stationed at long-on jumped to his left to grab the ball. However, on realising that he would cross the boundary line, the Punjab captain threw it to Xavier Bartlett, who grabbed a simple one.

The catch, in the meantime, stunned Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who were sitting in the dugout, close to where Iyer grabbed the ball in the first place. After its completion, the cricketer immediately got up and asked the crowd for applause, which was in plenty as the fans were highly impressed with the effort too. Other than the fact that he is a Mumbai boy after all.

Mumbai post 195 runs on the board

Mumbai have posted 195 runs on the board in the first innings. They lost two early wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, but Naman Dhir and Quinton de Kock bailed them out of the trouble, as the duo stitched a partnership of 122 runs. They set the tone for Mumbai, but unfortunately, the middle order failed to build the innings from there on.

Naman departed after scoring 50, while Quinton remained till the end, scoring unbeaten 112 runs in 60 balls. It was his first game of the season and also his maiden for Mumbai in five years. In Rohit Sharma’s absence, who is out with a hamstring injury, he wreaked havoc in the middle and dictated the play.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh had a perfect night, claiming three wickets. Mumbai, in the meantime, will be happy with the score, especially after a poor start. During the first innings, head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that they would be happy to post 170-180 runs on the board. The team has added 15 more than that.

Also Read: