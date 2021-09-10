Friday, September 10, 2021
     
  Player should return to national set up 3-4 years after retirement, MS Dhoni's case special: Kapil Dev

Kapil said there should be a gap of at least three to four years for a retired cricketer to come back to the national setup.

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 22:51 IST
India great Kapil Dev on Friday welcomed M S Dhoni's appointment as the mentor of the national team for the T20 World Cup, saying it seems a special case since he has come back to the set up only one year after retirement.

Speaking at an event here, Kapil said there should be a gap of at least three to four years for a retired cricketer to come back to the national setup.

"It is a good decision. I have always been of the opinion that once a cricketer retires he should come back to the set up only after three four years but this seems like a special case with the World Cup around the corner. Ravi (Shastri) is also down with COVID so it looks a special case," Kapil said.

BCCI on Wednesday made a surprise announcement on Dhoni's role when the squad for the T20 World Cup was named. 

