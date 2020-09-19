IPL 2020: Piyush Chawla overtakes Harbhajan Singh as third highest wicket-taker of league

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK's Piyush Chawla celebrates the wicket of MI's Rohit Sharma ni Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

As Chennai Super Kings’ Piyush Chawla became the first bowler to pick a wicket in the Indian Premier League 2020 season after removing Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, the leg spinner surpassed Harbhajan Singh as league’s third-highest wicket-taker.

The leg-spinner, who made his debut for CSK on Saturday, has now 151 wickets to his name after Rohit’s (12 runs off 10 balls) soft dismissal in the powerplay overs; one more than CSK’s Harbhajan, who opted out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

At the time of writing this copy, Piyush was six wickets short of second-placed Amit Mishra (157), who will have the chance to extend his figures as his side Delhi Capitals start their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga, who opted out of the tournament over personal reasons, sits at the top with 170 wickets to his name.

