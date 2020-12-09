BREAKING: Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel on Wednesday annouced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He took to his official Twitter profile to announce his retirement.

The player appeared for India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is, and was one of the mainstays in the senior team before the arrival of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Patel, in his retirement announcement, thanked the BCCI and wrote that he is "especially indebted to Dada" (Sourav Ganguly) for showing "immense faith" in him. Ganguly was his first international captain.

Read the announcement here:

(More to follow..)