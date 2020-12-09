BREAKING: Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2020 11:35 IST
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel on Wednesday annouced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He took to his official Twitter profile to announce his retirement.

The player appeared for India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is, and was one of the mainstays in the senior team before the arrival of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Patel, in his retirement announcement, thanked the BCCI and wrote that he is "especially indebted to Dada" (Sourav Ganguly) for showing "immense faith" in him. Ganguly was his first international captain.

