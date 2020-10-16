Indian T20 League
  5. IPL 2020: Lot of things going through my mind, KXIP’s Pooran after scoring the winning run vs RCB

Nicholas Pooran’s last-ball six ended KXIP's IPL 2020 woes after the side made things complicated by giving away four dot balls in the final over vs RCB.

New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 15:54 IST
nicholas pooran kxip ipl 2020
KXIP's Nicholas Pooran plays the winning shot during match 31 of IPL 2020 against RCB in Sharjah on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab finally earned a big eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore after weeks of endurance as the side slumped to six defeats on the row. However, the victory didn't come without some last-minute jitters as with 2 runs needed the side gave away four dot balls including the wicket of a 50-up Chris Gayle to put themselves in all sorts of problems.

It wasn't before Nicholas Pooran's last ball six that KXIP ensured they ended their IPL 2020 woes, at least for the time being.

Pooran’s six barely managed to clear the fences with Chris Morris getting a feather touch to it before it hit the stands with KXIP taking a sigh of relief.

Speaking after the game, the West Indian left-hander said it felt like a déjà vu to him, reminding of KXIP losing to Delhi Capitals early in the season in superover after squandering a game from 1 needed off 3 deliveries.

“It was like déjà vu to us. Last time, the very first game we needed 1 off 3 balls and tonight (Thursday); the exact same thing. The only difference was that I was batting this time,” he said.

When asked what was going through his mind when he came out to face the last delivery, the southpaw said he had too many things going through his mind and he has no clear answer for what went down.

“Look I have no answers for that as a lot of things were going through my mind. I didn’t have the answer then. I am just thankful and happy that we got the 2 points tonight. That’s all! I have no further answers for it,” he said.

