'Not too fussed': Aiden Markram opens up on vacant captaincy spot at Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2027

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 season is looming on the horizon; the 20th edition of the tournament will see the 10 sides battling it out for the title, and ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon Lucknow Super Giants. After releasing their skipper Rishabh Pant from their squad, every conversation around the side has been about deciding on their next captain.

Many contenders within the LSG squad could take over the next captain ahead of the new IPL season, with South Africa batter Aiden Markram being touted as the biggest favourite to fill Rishabh Pant’s shoes for the next season.

Speaking on the same, Markram took centre stage and talked about how he is not concerned about the vacant captaincy spot and left it to the LSG support staff and think tank to name the side’s new captain for the upcoming IPL 2027.

"I've got no idea. They can decide whatever they think is best. There's some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet,” Markram was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Markram opens up on playing in The Hundred

It is worth noting that Markram’s comments came on the sidelines of the ongoing The Hundred 2026. Leading Manchester Super Giants in the tournament, Markram opened up on playing in the competition and gave his thoughts on the format and perks of playing in it.

"It comes with its challenges, but it's been awesome. I've thoroughly enjoyed it. It obviously helps a lot to have guys like Jos [Buttler] around. He's helped me quite a bit,” Markram said.

"It's obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side [is a challenge]. You sometimes think you've snuck five in, and you remember there's still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be. But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I'm thoroughly enjoying it,” he added.

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