Former India cricketer opens up on Auqib Nabi's inclusion in India's squad for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi:

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the side’s upcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lanka. After reports emerged that Bumrah had cleared his fitness Test for the series, the latest development revealed that the 32-year-old will not feature for the side in the two-game series against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and revealed that 29-year-old Auqib Nabi will be replacing Bumrah in the squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Speaking before the announcement, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had come forward and talked about how Bumrah’s injury situation is unfortunate for India but can become the opportunity of a lifetime for in-form Nabi.

"Auqib Nabi should be at the top of the list. He has more than 100 First-class wickets in the last two years. He had 60 First-class wickets last season. He was left out, but this might be a godsent opportunity. Forget the IPL because he has performed well with the red ball, and this is a red-ball tour. I think Auqib Nabi should be an automatic choice," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Auqib Nabi’s career in numbers

It is interesting to note that Auqib Nabi made his way into the Indian team for his sheer brilliance in domestic cricket. The star pacer took a whopping 60 wickets for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, helping the side win their maiden title.

Overall, he has played a total of 43 first-class matches, in which he has taken 162 wickets to his name, and was influential to Jammu and Kashmir as they won the Ranji title, putting in an exceptional performance.

Furthermore, with his place in the Indian squad confirmed, it could be interesting to see how Nabi fares against Sri Lanka. The Shubman Gill-led side will hope to give Nabi a chance in the playing XI as soon as possible to help him prove his mettle as the side takes on Sri Lanka in hopes of staying in contention to reach the WTC final.

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