India appoint new fielding coach after T Dilip's departure, to take over from Sri Lanka tour

New Delhi:

India have appointed former Assam and Railways cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh as the new fielding coach of the men's team. This comes after T Dilip departs from the position. Subhadeep's first assignment will begin with India's tour of Sri Lanka later this month.

Ghosh joins the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching roster after the departures of Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate. The backroom staff includes batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel. Assam Cricket Association confirmed the development. "Over the years, he has built an impressive coaching profile by working with various Indian teams across different age groups, earning recognition for his dedication and expertise," ACA stated in a release.

"Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this significant achievement by one of Assam's own. His appointment is a moment of great honour for the state's cricketing fraternity and serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers and coaches across the region."

Dilip served from 2021 to 2026

Dilip served as India's fielding coach for nearly five years from 2021 to 2026. He was part of Rahul Dravid's coaching team and has been a popular member of the support staff, having been the man who introduced the Best Fielding Medal ceremonies during the ODI World Cup 2023. While the rest of the backroom staff resigned after the T20 World Cup 2024 win, he was the only one who got an extension in Gambhir's team. His tenure was extended for a year after the Champions Trophy 2025 victory, but he did not get an extension now.

Meanwhile, ten Doeschate left the Indian team earlier. The former Netherlands cricketer issued a statement earlier this year, confirming his desire to step aside after not being able to contribute heavily. He was initially promised to be named the fielding coach, but with the presence of T Dilip, Doeschate has only served as an assistant.

Ten Doeschate joined the Indian team after a change in the coaching personnel following the stepping down of Rahul Dravid following India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Since then, he has worked across both batting and fielding responsibilities, but he hasn’t had a permanent role in the team. His departure came after India's difficult white-ball tour of England, where the visitors were beaten in both T20Is and ODIs.

Also Read:

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series due to knee injury