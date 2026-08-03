BCCI to review team India's injury crisis after Sri Lanka series amid ongoing injury woes | Reports

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23.

Ahead of the series, there is no doubt that the Indian team is going through a severe injury crisis. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana have been on the injury list for quite some time. Furthermore, with days left to the start of the series, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out as well due to a knee injury.

With the ongoing injury, recent reports have emerged stating that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is now looking to review the position of team physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain and team doctor Rizwan Khan.

"The role of head physio Kamlesh Jain is under the scanner, as is that of the experts at the CoE. These injury concerns aren't ideal because both the captain and coach have regularly struggled to field a full-strength playing XI. How can one think about the right playing combination when even the 15 isn't their first choice?" a source in the know was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"There is so much competition for each spot that a player is expected to push his body. This is where the support staff and the CoE need to step in. They need to raise the red flags and not rush players back into action. The situation is now becoming a bit embarrassing, and every concerned person needs to be held accountable,” the source added.

India look to stay in contention to reach WTC final

With the Test series right around the corner, it is worth noting that the Indian team need to win their next six Test matches out of nine if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the final of the WTC. The Shubman Gill-led side will hope to put in their best performance and get the best out of them as they take on Sri Lanka.

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