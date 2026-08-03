BCCI name Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for Sri Lanka series; in-form pacer earns maiden call-up

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. Part of the WTC (World Test Championship) cycle, both teams will take on each other in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, and ahead of the series, team India was hit with a major blow as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series due to his injury problems.

It is worth noting that Bumrah was initially named in India’s squad for the series, but his inclusion in the side was subject to his fitness. Furthermore, reports emerged that Bumrah had cleared his fitness Test and was available to play in the series. However, the latest development came on August 2nd, when the 32-year-old was ruled out of the series.

With the two-game affair right around the corner, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and named in-form Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as Bumrah’s replacement for the series.

Nabi has more or less forced his way into the Indian team thanks to his brilliant performance in domestic cricket over the last two seasons. He took a total of 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season and was influential as Jammu and Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Bumrah’s injury woes continue to harm team India

Widely revered as the best bowler in world cricket, there is no doubt that Jasprit Bumrah is extremely important to the Men in Blue’s success. However, his continued injury problems are quite persistent.

Last year, Bumrah only featured in three Tests of the five-game series against England owing to better workload management, and with the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka being crucial from a WTC standpoint and the Indian team trying to make their way into the final, Bumrah’s absence could come to hurt the side as they take on Sri Lanka.

Updated India squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi

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