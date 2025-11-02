New Zealand announce squads for West Indies T20Is, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson make their return New Zealand Cricket recently came forward and revealed their squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. The two sides will take on each other five T20Is, three ODIs, and will finish the series with three Test matches.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently came forward and announced its squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. It is worth noting that the two sides will take on each other in a multi-format series that will involve five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches.

The T20Is will be played on November 5, 6, 9, 10, and 13. Mitchell Santner will be leading the side, and the likes of Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, and many more stars will feature for the Black Caps.

Furthermore, Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi have been recalled to the shortest format squad. Jamieson will be making his comeback after a side strain injury had ruled him out during the ODI series against England. Ish Sodhi, on the other hand, makes his return after last featuring against Australia in early October 2025.

Rob Walter gives his take on the squad

With the squad announcement, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about the T20I squad that will take on the West Indies.

"Kyle has been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series. Ish is our most capped T20I player and it's always great to be able to add his skills, energy and experience to the group,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Matt has played every game for the BlackCaps since the tour of Zimbabwe in July - so it's the right moment for him to have a short break and the fact he will also get some time to rehab his calf is another upside,” Walter said about Matt Henry.

New Zealand squad for West Indies T20Is: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi

