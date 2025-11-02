IND vs AUS Hobart weather report: Will rain spoil the third T20I between India and Australia? With India all set to take on Australia in the third T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides, let us have a look at the weather report for the game that is slated to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Hobart:

India and Australia are all set to lock horns with each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will take on each other at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on November 2. It is worth noting that Australia currently lead the series after they registered a win in the second T20I.

The first game of the series resulted in a washout, which saw no result being produced. Furthermore, the Aussies managed to dominate India in the second T20I, registering an emphatic win.

With the third T20I of the series approaching, team India will hope to put in an improved showing and level the series and leave it all to play for in the last two games of the series. It could be interesting to see who comes out on top in the third T20I between the two sides.

Hobart Cricket Ground weather report

The weather in Hobart for the third T20I of the series against India and Australia is expected to be warm, with sunny spells in the morning. The weather will then become overcast as time goes on. However, in good news for the fans, the possibility for rain is just one per cent.

Furthermore, a 55 per cent cloud cover is expected. The wind gusts are expected to be at speeds of 39 km/hour. The temperature is expected to stay around 26 degrees Celsius.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, and Marcus Stoinis.

