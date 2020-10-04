IPL 2020: MS Dhoni says coach Stephen Fleming doesn’t get enough recognition in CSK’s success

Image Source : BCCI File photo of Stephen Fleming with MS Dhoni (right).

Chennai Super Kings were back to winning ways in style on Saturday when they registered a cakewalk of a win against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.

Asked to chase 179, CSK openers Shane Watson (83 off 53) and Faf du Plessis (83 off 57) to ensure CSK reach the target in 17.3 overs.

The team also put in a sound bowling performance in the death overs when they restricted KXIP from going past 200 when at one stage it looked a certainty.

Speaking of the win, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said the team took care of small things on the day and appreciated Watson for replicating his net form on the pitch.

“Did the small things right. Believed in the process. Were looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts. It's not about being more aggressive. Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going,” said the skipper.

Dhoni also explained why coach Stephen Fleming has been vital to the team and him as they have together won this title four times.

“Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition he should. The good thing between us is that we decide each and every thing between us. It's not like we don't have debates over selections. But it stays between us,” he said.

