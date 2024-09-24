Mitchell Starc surpasses Mitchell Johnson in major record list during ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc celebrates with his teammates.

Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc surpassed compatriot Mitchell Johnson to take the fourth spot in two elite lists. The 34-year-old speedster achieved the milestones during the England vs Australia 3rd ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Stree on Tuesday.

Starc has surpassed Johnson in the list of all-time wicket-takers in ODIs to take the fourth spot for his country. He was tied with Johnson on 239 wickets and needed just one scalp to go past the former left-armer. The 34-year-old did so when he got the wicket of England opener Phil Salt in the third over of England's batting in the second innings.

Notably, Starc is now in fourth place in the list of bowlers with the most ODI wickets for Australia. The Aussie tally is jointly led by Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, while Shane Warne is a distant third.

Most wickets for Australia in ODIs:

Glenn McGrath - 380 wickets

Brett Lee - 380 wickets

Shane Warne - 291 wickets

Mitchell Starc - 241* wickets

Mitchell Johnson - 239 wickets

Meanwhile, Starc takes the fourth spot in another list. He is now fourth in the list of most wickets taken by left-arm pacers in ODI cricket. This list is led by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who has a staggering 502 wickets. Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas is in second, while India's Zaheer Khan stands third.

Most wickets by left-arm pacers in ODIs:

1 - Wasim Akram: 502 wickets in 356 matches

2 - Chaminda Vaas: 400 wickets in 322 matches

3 - Zaheer Khan: 282 wickets in 200 matches

4 - Mitchell Starc: 241* wickets in 123 matches

5 - Mitchell Johnson: 239 wickets in 153 matches

England and Australia are facing each other in a five-match ODI series at the former's home. Australia have won both the opening games. They gave a target of 305 to England in the third ODI with Alex Carey starring once again as he made 77, while Aaron Hardie scored a crucial 44.

England's Playing XI:

Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts

Australia's Playing XI:

Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood