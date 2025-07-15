Mitchell Starc creates world record in his 100th Test, humbles West Indies to second lowest Test score

Mitchell Starc, in his milestone 100th Test, wreaked havoc on the third day of the third and final Test match against the West Indies. He picked up six wickets for just nine runs in 7.3 overs and in the process, also created a world record. The left-arm fast bowler registered the quickest ever five-wicket haul in the history of Test cricket, taking only 15 balls in his spell to do so.
The earlier record was of 19 balls by Ernie Toshack against India in 1947, Stuart Broad against Australia and Scott Boland against England in 2021.
Fastest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket history
Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 15 balls vs West Indies in 2025
Ernie Toshack (Australia) - 19 balls vs India in 1947
Stuart Broad (England) - 19 balls vs Australia in 2015
Scott Boland (Australia) - 19 balls vs England in 2021
Shane Watson (Australia) - 21 balls vs South Africa in 2021
