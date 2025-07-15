Mitchell Starc creates world record in his 100th Test, humbles West Indies to second lowest Test score Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc had a memorable 100th Test as he ran through West Indies' batting line-up in the second innings to skittle the hosts for just 27 runs, the second lowest Test score ever. Thanks to his spell, Australia won the Test match by 176 runs.

JAMAICA:

Mitchell Starc, in his milestone 100th Test, wreaked havoc on the third day of the third and final Test match against the West Indies. He picked up six wickets for just nine runs in 7.3 overs and in the process, also created a world record. The left-arm fast bowler registered the quickest ever five-wicket haul in the history of Test cricket, taking only 15 balls in his spell to do so.

The earlier record was of 19 balls by Ernie Toshack against India in 1947, Stuart Broad against Australia and Scott Boland against England in 2021.

Fastest five-wicket hauls in Test cricket history

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 15 balls vs West Indies in 2025

Ernie Toshack (Australia) - 19 balls vs India in 1947

Stuart Broad (England) - 19 balls vs Australia in 2015

Scott Boland (Australia) - 19 balls vs England in 2021

Shane Watson (Australia) - 21 balls vs South Africa in 2021

