Blow for England, Shoaib Bashir ruled out for remainder of IND vs ENG Test series Shoaib Bashir had picked up a blow to his little finger on the left hand while trying to take a catch off his own bowling after Ravindra Jadeja had hit a fierce drive straight back to the bowler. Bashir, who picked the wicket of Mohammed Siraj, has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

New Delhi:

England have been dealt a blow as spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out for the remainder of the India vs England Test series. Bashir will not be part for the remainder of the series due to the finger injury that he sustained during the third Test against India at Lord's.

Bashir had picked up a blow to his little finger on his non-bowling left hand after trying to catch a Ravindra Jadeja drive in the first innings of the Test. Bashir remained off the field but batted in the second innings and later bowled as well on the final day as England scripted a famous 22-run win.

Bashir picked up the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj that sealed the win for the hosts and ended India's hopes for a historic win.

Ben Stokes heaps praise on Bashir

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes heaped praise on the 'warrior' Bashir for showing incredible fight and showing up with both bat and ball in the second innings despite the injury. "Bashir, broken hand, going out there and taking responsibility with the bat, then coming out and picking up the last wicket, absolute warrior to do that for the team," Stokes said after the match.

India were in touching distance of a historic win after a late fightback from the lower order and Ravindra Jadeja. With 23 more runs needed for a win, Bashir spoiled India's plans as he dismissed Siraj. 23 runs were needed with one wicket alive as India believed in a magical win, as England's shoulders had already dropped off. Shoaib Bashir, who got injured while bowling in the previous innings, got one that outplayed Siraj. A good length ball on Siraj's body that the batter did well to defend with soft hands, but could not help it stay away from the stumps. Siraj defended the ball, but it rolled back onto the stumps on bounces as the leg bail came off and the final wicket fell.