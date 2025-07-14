Will Rishabh Pant be fit for IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester? Shubman Gill drops major injury update Rishabh Pant got injured during Day 2 of the India vs England 3rd Test at Lord's while doing wicketkeeping in the first innings. Pant didn't take the field later as Dhruv Jurel donned the gloves behind the stumps. However, Pant batted in the second innings.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill dropped a major update on Rishabh Pant's injury following India's heartbreaking defeat in the third Test match against England at Lord's. With 23 runs needed for a historic win, India lost their final wicket as Mohammed Siraj was bowled after the ball rolled back to the stumps following his defence.

India were in line to win the match as they needed 193 to chase. However, the top order did not put up enough runs and left way too many for the lower order. Ravindra Jadeja put up a valiant fight with a 61-run knock, coupled with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's act of survival; however, the visitors went down by 22 runs.

India captain Gill, speaking in the post-match press conference, dropped an update on Pant, who made 74 and nine in the two innings. "Rishabh went for scans, and there’s no major injury. So he should be fine for the next Test," Gill said during the press conference after India's loss.

Pant was injured while trying to stop a Jasprit Bumrah delivery with a dive on his right side in the first innings of England's batting on Day 2. Subsequently, he did not keep wickets, and Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps. Pant batted in the second innings and made nine as he struggled to keep going with the injury.

India lose Lord's Test despite heroic effort

Meanwhile, India lost the third Test despite a heroic effort from Ravindra Jadeja and a brilliant fight from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. India fought back after being 118/8 in the second and third sessions, with Jadeja holding fort like a true warrior, with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj playing brilliant supporting roles. However, as the target was getting closer, India lost their final wicket when Siraj was bowled. He looked to defend a Shoaib Bashir length ball and managed to do so with soft hands, but the ball lobbed back and bounced on to hit the stumps as India fell agonisingly short.