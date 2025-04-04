Mitchell Marsh breaks IPL record, overtakes Shikhar Dhawan with quickfire knock against MI Star Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh registered an IPL record, playing 30 deliveries in the powerplay against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025. He played a brilliant 60-run innings helping LSG post a fighting total.

Lucknow Super Giants took on Mumbai Indians in game 16 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 4, and the clash saw Lucknow coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram coming in to bat. Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh put in an exceptional performance, scoring 60 runs in 31 deliveries. His performance was crucial in LSG laying the foundation for a good start to the game.

In his knock, Marsh went on to register an IPL record as well. He became the batter to have played the most number of deliveries in the powerplay in an IPL match. It is worth noting that Marsh played 30 deliveries in the powerplay, overtaking Shikhar Dhawan, who held the record previously with 29 deliveries played in the powerplay.

Interestingly, Marsh played a spectacular innings against Mumbai, putting in an exceptional performance. His knock of 60 runs helped Lucknow pile on the pressure against Mumbai in the powerplay. After Marsh’s wicket, Nicholas Pooran failed to go big as well, as he departed on a score of 12 runs. Skipper Rishabh Pant continued his horrid show in the IPL 2025, departing for a score of two runs in six deliveries. LSG’s 27 crore buy has been unable to impress for the side so far, registering three consecutive low scores in the tournament. Furthermore, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni built a solid partnership, helping Lucknow fight back after Marsh’s wicket.

Notably, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are placed in sixth and seventh place in the standings. Both teams have won one match in three games, and they would have hoped that the upcoming clash would bring forth a positive result for them.