Misbah-ul-Haq steps down as Pakistan chief selector to focus on coaching

Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from his position as the chief selector of Pakistan men's cricket team. He confirmed the development through a press conference on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board, on their official Twitter account, wrote, "Misbah-ul-Haq steps down from chief selector’s role to focus on coaching. Media release to follow."
He was named as the side's head coach and the chief selector last year, following Mickey Arthur's departure.
