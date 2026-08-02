Arshdeep Singh reflects on IPL social media controversy after England ODI series

New Delhi:

Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh has come forward and given his take on the recent social media controversy that he was involved in during the IPL (Indian Premier League). It is worth noting that Arshdeep Singh found himself in the firing line over some of the content that he was posting on social media.

Furthermore, combined with his subpar performances in the IPL for Punjab Kings, the star pacer was being rolled constantly on social media. After the end of the tournament, Arshdeep ended up removing all of his content from Instagram as well.

Speaking on the same, the 27-year-old came forward and revealed the logic behind his decision, stating that people are used to making an issue out of it and that he was just clearing up his feed for after the IPL, and there was no ulterior motive behind the move.

“IPL had ended and I felt like cleaning things up, so I was properly clearing everything out. I mean, people make an issue out of it, asking why I removed the videos and what happened to Arshdeep’s Instagram account, why he changed it overnight. But it’s nothing like that, bro. I just felt like removing them, so I did. If I feel like it, I’ll put them back. It’s just about my mood. Whenever I feel like it, I post something,” Arshdeep Singh said in a video on Krishnank Atrey’s YouTube channel.

Team India to take on Sri Lanka next

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series next. The two sides will meet at the Galle International Stadium for the first Test from August 15, and the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23.

With the series being counted towards the WTC (World Test Championship), the two sides will hope to put in their best performance. The Indian team will hope to put in a good showing and register a victory, as the side needs to win almost all of their matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the WTC final.

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