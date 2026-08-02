Former India cricketer weighs in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's appointment as East Zone vice-captain

New Delhi:

The stage is set for another edition of the Duleep Trophy. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off from August 23. Ahead of the tournament, the various sides have been announcing their squad, and the East Zone squad announcement caught the eyes of many.

It is worth noting that as East Zone announced the squad for the tournament, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named the vice-captain of the side. The decision became the biggest talking point of world cricket with the squad announcement.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about the various alternatives that East Zone could have picked instead of Sooryavanshi as the side’s vice-captain.

“I think maybe the selectors wanted to reward Vaibhav. If you look at his first-class cricket record and his Ranji Trophy performances, the numbers aren't particularly impressive yet. So, from that point of view, the decision is certainly debatable,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“From Vaibhav's perspective, it's an encouraging sign. For him, it's definitely rewarding. But again, Abhimanyu Easwaran is also part of that team. So, in my opinion, making Abhimanyu Easwaran the vice-captain would have been the fair decision,” he added.

Jaffer played down the reactions around Sooryavanshi’s vice-captain appointment

Furthermore, Jaffer also talked about how the appointment of Sooryavanshi as the side’s vice-captain does not warrant the reactions that it is getting. He talked about how Ishan Kishan will ultimately lead the team anyway, but the inclusion of Easwaran could have seen him get the vice-captain job.

“Having said that, I wouldn't say it's such a huge controversy that we need to make a big issue out of it because, ultimately, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and he'll be leading the team. But yes, when someone like Abhimanyu Easwaran is in the squad, has played so much cricket, and has already captained Bengal, I think it would have been fair to make him the vice-captain,” Jaffer said.

Speaking of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old has only played eight games in First-Class cricket so far and has scored 207 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 17.25 runs and it could be interesting to see how the youngster fares in the upcoming tournament.

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