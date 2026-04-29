MI vs SRH Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

New Delhi:

Game 41 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 29, and both will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming clash.

It is worth noting Sunrisers Hyderabad are well in the race for the playoffs. With eight matches played, the side has won five and has lost the remaining three and sits in fourth place in the standings. They will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming clash against MI as well.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are suffering through a horrid campaign. With nine matches played, MI has won twice and has lost the remaining seven and sits in ninth place in the standings.

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Wankhede Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be a possibility on such a pitch, and opting to bowl first and chasing down the target is favourable in such conditions. Mumbai will aim to register their third win of the season tonight.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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