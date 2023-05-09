MI vs RCB: Injury Update on MI batter Tilak Varma

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the most crucial game of the season with one of the sides taking a huge step towards qualifying for the playoffs. However, like it has been throughout the season, the five-time champions have been struggling with injuries to key players. Their premier pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the entire season with Chris Jordan replacing him in the squad.

Also, Tilak Varma didn't play the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to an injury. MI skipper Rohit Sharma stated at the toss that the left-hander is 'slightly injured' but didn't elaborate much on it. "Tilak Varma is slightly injured," Rohit had said while not giving out much information about the same.

Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial encounter against RCB, it remains unclear whether Tilak Varma is fit to take the field on Tuesday (May 9). If fit, he will slot straight back into the playing XI having played some crucial knocks for MI this season. The southpaw has already scored 274 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 158.38. Moreover, his ability to play spin well gives room for MI batting line-up as well.

His absence in the previous game had forced skipper Rohit Sharma to demote himself to number three. But the move didn't work as he bagged a three-ball duck putting pressure on the middle-order as well. Tilak Varma returning to the playing XI will solve a lot of issues for Mumbai Indians in the RCB encounter.

MI Proable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

