Mark Taylor urges Australian selectors to take decision on David Warner's Test future before Ashes

Mark Taylor, former Australia captain has urged selectors to take a decision about opener David Warner's future in the Test format before the 2023 edition of Ashes. Warner whose performance has been underwhelming in the Tests had scored 1, 10, and 15 runs in the opening two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was ruled out of the remaining two matches due to a concussion and elbow fracture.

"Dave has come out and said he wants to be around until 2024, so he wants to go to England later this year, he wants to play in Australia next summer," Taylor said in an interview.

"So he has really thrown the ball over to (selectors) George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide, (and captain) Pat Cummins, the selectors to say 'OK what do you want to do?'."

The 36-year-old vowed to play international cricket until 2024 and has also expressed interest in playing in the Ashes later this year.

"To me, the selectors have got to make a decision. Whether they take David Warner and one of probably Bancroft or Renshaw to England, and Dave would be the first opener picked.

"Or they make a decision now and say righto, we're going to take the two younger guys.

Australia are set to travel to England for the Ashes in June. Warner averages 26.04 in England.

"Is it time to start thinking about the future? You don't normally do it around Ashes time, normally you would do it post-Ashes."

"Normally you take a very settled side to England, with maybe one batter you think is going to be your future, and that's the side you pick.

We're not quite there at the moment and they're not sure which way they are going to go," Taylor said.

