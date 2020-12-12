Aus vs Ind: Marcus Harris replaces David Warner for first Test; Will Pucovski ruled out

Image Source : AP File photo of Marcus Harris.

Marcus Harris has been called-up for the Australian Test squad for the first Test against Indian at the Adelaide Oval next week and will replace injured David Warner. Meanwhile, Will Pucovski’s debut will have to wait as he is also officially ruled out of the Test after sustaining an injury at ongoing India vs Australia A warm-up game.

Warner was earlier dropped from the Test match after an injuring adductor muscle during the second ODI last month and has missed out on four limited-over matches since then.

Warner is currently not part of the Australian squad training in Adelaide and is undergoing rehabilitation in order to be fit for the second Test in Melbourne on Boxing Day.

His replacement, Harris has been scoring runs in the domestic seasons with a 239 for Victoria against South Australia while posting a record 486 run-stand with Pucovski in Sheffield Shield.

Harris has so far played nine Tests for Australia while making his debut against India in December 2018.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad," Australia’s national selector Trevor Hohns told Cricket.com.au. "Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test."