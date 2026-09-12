Razaullah makes Pakistan thrive under chaos, equals 18-year-old record with stunning show vs England

Birmingham:

Debutante Razaullah Khan has put some life in Pakistan cricket. After suffering back-to-back defeats, the visitors once again had a rough outing with the bat in the first innings of the third Test against England at Edgbaston. They were bundled for 133, before England secured a healthy lead of 320 runs. Pakistan were expected to tumble again, but the Babar Azam-led side finally produced their best cricket and it was certain Razaullah who stole the show.

Batting at number one, the 21-year-old produced one of the most extraordinary lower-order assaults seen in Test cricket. He struck nine sixes in an 81-run innings that kept his side alive against England. He arrived at the crease when Pakistan were reduced to 318 for eight as the hosts were only two wickets away from securing another innings win.

That’s when Razaullah changed the complexion of the game. He played a blistering innings and went about the business from the very beginning and eventually completing his half-century in 43 deliveries. Even after reaching the landmark, the youngster kept hammering England pacers. He dealt mostly in sixes and eventually matched Tim Southee’s 18-year-old record for most sixes on debut in a Test match. The former New Zealand international reached the same figure against England at Napier in 2008.

He also matched Ben Stokes’ record of most sixes by any batter in a Test innings in England. The former England captain hit nine against Australia at Lord's during the 2023 Ashes.

England bowlers left damaged

Razaullah's assault was particularly damaging against England's pace attack. He struck Gus Atkinson for three sixes in one over before clearing the boundary against Jofra Archer. Another six off Archer carried him beyond fifty, while his subsequent maximum against the same bowler helped Pakistan move past 400.

The biggest contribution, however, came through his partnership with Mohammad Abbas. The pair added 121 for the ninth wicket, which transformed a match that appeared firmly under England's control. Pakistan eventually reached 449 before both batters were dismissed in the final over of the day.

That left England requiring 130 runs on Saturday to secure a 3-0 series sweep.

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