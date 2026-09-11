Ishan Kishan teases Vaibhav Sooryavanshi over DRS credit after East Zone triumph in Duleep Trophy | WATCH

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s growing reputation as East Zone’s unofficial DRS expert became a source of humour after the 15-year-old played a role in three successful reviews during the team’s Duleep Trophy campaign.

After the win over South Zone in the summit clash, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan and Sooryavanshi revisited the reviews and that’s when the keeper-batter suggested that the teenager had received more recognition than he deserved for decisions that were ultimately taken by the captain.

“Everyone has already taken credit for those reviews. Even though I was the one who was going to take the review, he would come over and casually say, ‘I’ll come to you,’ and then the internet would be like, ‘Vaibhav, my goodness!’ Vaibhav was the one who played that role really well,” Kishan said, laughing.

However, Sooryavanshi did not let the accusation go unanswered. He recalled one instance in which Kishan was out of the field and the youngster was in charge and he managed to take a successful DRS.

“And when you were going away from my field, who was taking the review then? You should mention that too,” Sooryavanshi interjected.

Kishan accepted the correction and also highlighted that the teenager brings more than his performances. He described Sooryavanshi as someone who contributes positively to the dressing room and looks after teammates across age groups.

“Yes, that was Vaibhav himself. But it’s very good to have him in the team because, you know, he is more than just a very good player. He is a very nice boy who takes care of each and every person in the team, whether it’s a junior player or a senior,” Kishan said.

Kishan then caught himself while referring to Sooryavanshi as a senior member of the group. “Actually, you are the junior here. Sorry, sorry!” Kishan joked.

Hopefully Sooryavanshi become even more dangerous: Kishan

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi’s impact was not restricted to reviews. He made 44 from 37 balls in the final after scoring 92 in the semi-final against Central Zone. Kishan expects the teenager’s progress to continue, suggesting that his recent performances represent only the beginning.

“Hopefully, he will become even more dangerous than what he is today. I don’t think this is going to be his first or last [such performance]. I think he is going to play many more games like this, and he will keep performing the way he is doing right now,” he said.

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