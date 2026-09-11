Manav Suthar equals 131-year-old record during County Championship clash vs Glamorgan

New Delhi:

Star India spinner Manav Suthar has entered an exclusive chapter of first-class cricket after producing a remarkable spell of control for Warwickshire against Glamorgan in the County Championship. The 26-year-old Rajasthan left-arm spinner finished the Division One match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff with three wickets without conceding a single run. Based on his showings, Warwickshire completed a dominant innings-and-257-run victory.

Batting first, Warwickshire posted 391 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, Glamorgan were dismissed for 69 in their first innings and 65 in their second.

Suthar matched Tom Hayward’s record

Suthar’s remarkable figures placed him alongside an achievement last recorded in first-class cricket in 1895. He became only the second player to take at least one wicket in each innings of a match while giving away no runs. The only previous instance came from English cricketer Tom Hayward, who took three wickets in six deliveries for Leicestershire against Surrey at The Oval in 1895.

Meanwhile, Suthar’s contribution came in sharply contrasting bursts. He bowled only three deliveries during Glamorgan’s first innings, with his final ball removing number 11 batter Mir Hamza. However, he was much more involved in the second innings. The spinner was introduced in the 24th over and he started with a maiden. In his next over, the cricketer struck twice, dismissing keeper-batter Chris Cooke and No. 10 Jamie McIlroy. He claimed both these wickets in a span of four balls and finished without conceding any runs.

Suthar’s sensational run of form

The performance adds another highlight to an exceptional season for Suthar, who has quickly established himself as a frontline Test spinner for India. He made his Test debut against Afghanistan and claimed seven wickets, including a six-wicket haul. He then took 16 wickets in two Tests during India’s 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka in August.

Three days after that series ended, Suthar travelled to England to continue his County Championship campaign with Warwickshire. He has been mighty impressive so far, claiming 21 wickets so far, which includes a five-wicket haul against Somerset.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire now lead Division One with 184 points from 12 matches and have an 11-point advantage over Somerset. Suthar is expected to remain available for the Bears’ final two fixtures, against Essex and Leicestershire, as the title race approaches its conclusion.

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