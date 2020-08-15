MS Dhoni retires from international cricket: Former Indian captain's best quotes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's former captain and winner of three ICC trophies as a skipper, announced his international retirement on Saturday thus drawing curtains to his illustrious 16-year-long career.

The news came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates for a pre-season camp in Chennai ahead of next month's Indian Premier League tournament which will be held in the United Arab Emirates, starting September 19, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country and last appeared for the nation last year in India's World Cup 2019 semifinal exit.

Here are some of the best quotes of Dhoni...

From 1929 hrs consider me as retired - 13 months after his last international game, Dhoni took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

If I am going to buy a life jacket which does not come with a warranty, that's a bit of a hassle for me. Especially with the huge amount of money you have to spend for the DRS. I would prefer some kind of warranty for it. The moment it comes, I will be happy - when Dhoni was adamant that DRS should not be implemented unless it guarantees 100% accuracy

Till the full stop doesn't come, the sentence is not complete - Dhoni during India's World Cup 2011 campaign

I have a lot of cars and bikes at home but I don't ride all of them at the same time - Dhoni on explaining his decision on not using Harbhajan Singh in the attack during IPL 2018 qualifier match against SRH.

I don't think even ICC understands the D/L method - Dhoni is only human.

I wish it was an Indian media person. Then I would have asked if he has a son or brother who is a wicketkeeper - When Dhoni had a banter with an Aussie journalist who asked if he would continue even after India's 2016 World T20 exit.

I'm not getting rid of myself so soon. Bangladesh will have to face me more often than not - Dhoni won whether the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh will be his final appearance.

There will be conflict of interest if I start reviewing my performance. You will have to put a PIL to judge my performance as the skipper- Dhoni refues to outline his performance and his future in the sport.

I won't count it as a bad performance. It was so bad that I can't count it as a performance - Dhoni after India's defeat in the series decider against South Africa in Mumbai.

You can convert 1.8 runs or 1.9 runs into twos, but not 1.75 or 1.7 - Dhoni gives his input on run-scoring.

Personally I feel I use a bit too much of my brain in this format - Dhoni on the T20 format.

Now even PETA has said you can't cosmetically remove the tail - Dhoni on speaking about India's tail-end issues.

God is not coming to save us - Dhoni after India put up a sub-par total in Champions Trophy 2013 final.

