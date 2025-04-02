LSG's Digvesh Rathi reprimanded by IPL for 'ticking it off notebook' celebration, faces multiple penalties Digvesh Singh Rathi was the only bowler to pick wickets for the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday night as the home team was subjected to its second loss of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings chased down 172 without breaking a sweat to register their second win of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was reprimanded by the IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct. Rathi dismissed his Delhi and Delhi Premier League teammate Priyansh Arya, playing for Punjab Kings in his very first over. After getting rid of Arya, Rathi ran towards the southpaw and made a gesture of 'ticking it off the notebook' very reminiscent of West Indies' pacer Kesrick Williams' celebration.

It may have been a friendly banter with one friend having a wood over the other and showing it off, however, the IPL Governing Council didn't pay heed to that, especially since the umpire had to intervene. Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and got a demerit point added to his tally.

"Digvesh Singh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," an IPL release stated.

Last year, Harshit Rana, the KKR pacer was also handed demerit points and was later suspended for multiple instances of his 'flying kiss' celebration towards the batter, getting too close to them.

Rathi also sent back the Player of the Match, Prabhsimran Singh, even though it was a little too late as LSG bowling lacked the zip and venom to trouble the Punjab Kings batters, who seemed to be playing on a highway and chased down the target of 172 runs without any contribution from their overseas players. Ravi Bishnoi's serious drop in form, Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur proving to be ineffective in the powerplay hurt LSG's chances, even though they were easily short by 20-25 runs with the bat.

Captain Rishabh Pant's form is another massive concern for the LSG, having scored just 17 runs in three matches. LSG have one win in three matches and face Mumbai Indians, who also are coming off opening their account in the last game.