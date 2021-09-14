Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lasith Malinga

Veteran Sri Lanka cricketer Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In 226 appearances in the ODI format, Malinga picked 338 wickets at 28.87 and an economy rate of 5.35 with three hat-tricks which includes four consecutive wickets against South Africa in Guyana in 2007. In T20Is, he took 107 wickets at 20.79 in 84 appearances for Sri Lanka. He also appeared in 30 Tests for the nation picking 101 wickets with three five-wicket hauls.

"The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket," said Malinga in a video on his YouTube channel titled 'While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest'.

"But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game," he added as he thanked Sri Lankan cricket and all the franchises he has played for including Mumbai Indians.