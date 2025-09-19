Kusal Mendis breaks Rizwan's Asia Cup record in run-chases after taking Sri Lanka home against Afghanistan Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis slammed an unbeaten 74 off just 52 balls to take his side to an impressive victory, chasing down 170 against Afghanistan in their final Group B clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. Sri Lanka topped the table in their group.

Abu Dhabi:

Sri Lankan opening batter Kusal Mendis broke the T20 Asia Cup record as he propelled his side to finish at the top of the table in Group B, as the islanders chased down 170 against Afghanistan in their final group stage game in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18. Mendis stayed unbeaten on 74 off just 52 balls as he held one end and ensured that Sri Lanka had one batter play long, with the likes of Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis upping the ante from the other, playing rapid cameos.

Mendis' 74* is the highest score by a batter in a successful run-chase in Asia Cup T20 history as he bettered Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who achieved the feat in the 2022 edition of the tournament against India. Mendis's unbeaten 74 was also the second-highest score by a Sri Lankan batter in the Asia Cup T20, behind Tillakaratne Dilshan's unbeaten 75 against Pakistan, back in 2016.

Highest individual score in Men's T20 Asia Cup in successful run-chases

74* (52) - Kusal Mendis (SL vs AFG) - Abu Dhabi, 2025

71 (51) - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK vs IND) - Dubai, 2022

68 (44) - Pathum Nissanka (SL vs HK) - Dubai, 2025

63* (49) - Shoaib Malik (PAK vs UAE) - Mirpur, 2016

63 (44) - Noor Ali Zadran (AFG vs OMA) - Fatullah, 2016

It was a calculated chase from Sri Lanka, despite losing a couple of wickets in the powerplay. Mendis didn't hoard the strike but made sure he didn't play extravagant shots for the others to bat around him and Sri Lanka were never behind the required rate and hence, finished the game with eight balls to spare.

Afghanistan reached 169 owing to Mohammad Nabi's final over explosion, where he belted five sixes in six balls against Dunith Wellalage, but Sri Lanka managed to chase down without much discomfort.

Sri Lanka will now take on Bangladesh in their first Super Fours clash in Dubai on Saturday, September 20.