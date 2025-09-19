Mohammad Nabi scripts Asia Cup history, breaks 9-year-old record during final-over carnage against Sri Lanka Sri Lanka prevailed in a tricky Group B contest in the ongoing Asia Cup, chasing 170 with eight balls to spare, riding on Kusal Mendis' unbeaten knock of 74 and thereby qualified for the Super Fours. Afghanistan did give them a run for their money, especially after his final-over carnage.

Abu Dhabi:

Afghanistan's ageless all-rounder Mohammad Nabi came to his side's rescue in their final Group B encounter against Sri Lanka to help the T20 World Cup semi-finalists post a competitive score of 169 runs on the board. Nabi smashed the joint-fastest fifty by an Afghan batter off just 20 balls and ended up scoring a 22-ball 60. Nabi aggregated 32 runs off the final over bowled by Dunith Wellalage, including 31 off the bat, as he scripted Asia Cup history on Thursday.

Nabi's 31 is the most runs scored by a batter in one over in the Asia Cup (ODI and T20) as he went past Babar Hayat, who scored 27 runs against Zeeshan Maqsood of Hong Kong during the 2016 Men's T20 Asia Cup. In the ODI version of the Asia Cup, Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record, having taken India's RP Singh to cleaners, scoring 26 runs during the 2008 edition of the tournament.

Most runs scored by a batter in one over in Asia Cup history

31 - Mohammad Nabi (AFG) vs Dunith Wellalage (SL) - Abu Dhabi, 2025 (T20)

27 - Babar Hayat (HK) vs Zeeshan Maqsood (OMA) - Fatullah, 2016 (T20)

26 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) vs RP Singh (IND) - Karachi, 2008 (ODI)

26 - Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs Haroon Arshad (HK) - Dubai, 2022 (T20)

24 - Khushdil Shah (PAK) vs Aizaz Khan (HK) - Sharjah, 2022 (T20)

