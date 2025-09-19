Ravichandran Ashwin set to make comeback, to play in Hong Kong Sixes in November India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket last year in December and the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently. He is now set to make his comeback on the field in the Hong Kong Sixes, a one-of-a-kind tournament, in November.

Hong Kong:

India's legendary cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is set to make his comeback on the field. He will play in the Hong Kong Sixes, a one-of-a-kind tournament, in November this year. The competition will be played from November 7 to 9. Cricket Hong Kong also confirmed the development on its official social media handle as the cricket fans in Hong Kong will get to see Ashwin play for the first time.

"Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) is set to light up Hong Kong! He’ll be a key part of Team India at the @hongkongsixes 2025, happening from 7–9 November. Fans will get the rare chance to watch Ashwin’s wizardry in the fastest, most entertaining format of the game. Get ready, Hong Kong—the stage is set for a cricketing spectacle!" Cricket Hong Kong wrote on its X handle.

Ashwin retired from IPL recently

For the unversed, Ravichandran Ashwin recently retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to explore playing opportunities in the other T20 leagues. Reportedly, he is in talks to play in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League and the International League T20. However, before that, the off-spinner will ply his trade in the Hong Kong Sixes. He retired from international cricket as well last year in December and could be seen in different jerseys in the coming few years.

India participated in the Hong Kong Sixes last year, too

Hong Kong Sixes returned after a seven-year hiatus and India were among 12 teams to participate in the tournament. Robin Uthappa was the captain of the team and Bharat Chipli, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Shreevats Goswami and Manoj Tiwary were part of the squad. They lost to Pakistan and the UAE in the group stage and then went down to England, New Zealand and Oman in the next round as well, going down in all five matches they played.

