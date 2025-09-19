Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube OUT, Arshdeep Singh IN? India's likely playing XI vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025 India have been the best team so far in the ongoing Asia Cup as they qualified for the Super Four round with wins in their first two matches against the UAE and Pakistan. They will face Oman for the first time in history today. Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested? Here's India's likely playing XI:

Team India will be in action today for the first time after beating Pakistan on Sunday (September 14). They have already qualified for the Super Four and will face Oman in their final group stage encounter in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, both the opposition and the venue are new for India today and the men in blue might end up resting a few of their players as this game is inconsequential as well. On that note, let us have a look at India's likely playing XI for the match against Oman:

India are unlikely to tinker with their opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who have fared decently so far. However, Gill will be keen on spending more time in the middle after a low score against Pakistan. A good outing will certainly settle down his nerves ahead of the tougher matches in the Super Four round. As for Abhishek, he knows only one way to bat and he won't be changing his approach at all.

Samson to be promoted to number three?

We might finally see Sanju Samson batting today as he is one of the only two players in the top six that are yet to bat in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav might take this match as an opportunity to promote Samson to number three ahead of himself and Tilak Varma. It won't be surprising if Hardik Pandya also gets a go as he is the other player to not have batted for India yet.

India will also be looking to bat first to give game time to their batting line-up. At the same time, Shivam Dube might also sit out of this match to give either Jitesh Sharma or Rinku Singh a chance to showcase their skills. With the T20 World Cup coming up, the Indian team management would want to have a look at their progress as well.

Rest for Bumrah likely?

It is very much likely that the champion Jasprit Bumrah will be rested in today's match in Abu Dhabi. Arshdeep Singh might finally get a chance to complete 100 wickets in the shortest format and become the fastest pacer in the world to do so. The spin trio of Axar Pate, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy looks set to continue as they have done extremely well to keep a leash on the run-scoring, especially in the middle overs.

